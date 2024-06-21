Tim FranklinSr. Associate Dean, Director, Medill Local News Initiative, John M. Mutz Chair in Local News
Tim Franklin leads the Medill Local News initiative, a series of programs designed to bolster the sustainability of local news.
Before joining Medill, Franklin was President of The Poynter Institute. He's been the top editor of The Indianapolis Star, Orlando Sentinel and Baltimore Sun. He was as a Washington Managing Editor of Bloomberg News. He's a member of the Illinois Local Journalism Task Force.