Hoogland Education Program brings The Phantom of the Opera to the local stage for the first time

Hoogland Performing Arts Education Achievers (grades 9th-12th) present The Phantom of the Opera.

Craig interviews Layne Kreitzinger (Phantom), Evelyn Bernard (Christine) and Vincent Powell (Raoul) about their roles in the upcoming production and their experiences in the Hoogland Education Program.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s enthralling score includes “Think of Me,” “Angel of Music,” “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Masquerade” and the title song.

