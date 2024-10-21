Un-Debates: Reproductive Health

The Springfield 'Un-Debate' event explores reproductive health.

Candidate debates rarely enlighten the electorate. Instead; NPR Illinois, the University of Illinois System Institute of Government and Public Affairs, Columbia College, the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, and The 21st Show explore critical issues likely to motivate voting in the 2024 presidential election.

During the public panel discussion, experts on the issues will lay out the facts and policies with the goal of minimizing misinformation and having civil discourse.

Panelists:



Careyana Brenham , MD: Professor, Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education, Office of Graduate Medical Education



Robin Fretwell Wilson : Mildred Van Voorhis Jones Chair in Law, UIUC School of Law



J. Ricardo Loret de Mola , MD: Chair and Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical Director of St. John's Hospital Women's Services, Director of the SIU Fertility and IVF Center



Sara Jane Peal: J.D. candidate at UIUC, member of Exceptions and Misconceptions Research Team at UIUC Law.

Moderator: Sean Crawford, Managing Editor, All Things Considered, State Week, Statewide host; NPR Illinois