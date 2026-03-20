Lively-Bedford live from NPR Illinois Studio A before May 7 release of Mirroring the Wilderness

Springfield's Ben Bedford and Austin's Vanessa Lively return with new music, live performance, and visual art.

Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org Vanessa Lively

The duo will perform a special benefit concert on March 21 at the Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Church, supporting the Friends of the Sangamon Valley. The event blends music with environmental advocacy, raising awareness for local conservation efforts that restore native habitats and protect wildlife across central Illinois.

Beyond the stage, Bedford is also preparing for a major pen-and-ink exhibition opening April 4 at the Strawn Art Gallery in Jacksonville, showcasing nearly 50 intricate works—Bedford's largest collection yet. Meanwhile, both artists are riding a wave of creative momentum, writing prolifically and collaborating more deeply than ever.

Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org Ben Bedford

That collaboration comes to life in Lively’s upcoming album Mirroring the Wildness, arriving May 7. Recorded partly on the Texas coast, the project captures a spontaneous, intuitive process. The result? Some of their favorite work to date, including the single “Ready to Find You.”

Blending poetic lyricism, layered harmonies, and a touch of mystery, their music invites listeners to interpret meaning in their own way. With live shows, new releases, and visual art converging, Bedford and Lively are crafting a rich, multi-dimensional artistic chapter, one that central Illinois audiences can experience firsthand.

Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org Vanessa Lively and Ben Bedford

Transcript pending.