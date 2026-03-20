State Week: Primary election recap

Primary contests for U.S. Senate, governor, comptroller and more were decided this week. In a bruising Democratic race to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, a lot of money was spent on a lot of negative ads.

Republicans chose Darren Bailey as their nominee for governor, setting up a rematch from 2022 with Gov. JB Pritzker. We'll break down what happened and what it means for the general elections this fall.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson.