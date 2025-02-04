Scarlet's Darling rocks album #2, 'I Didn't Mean to Call Your Name'
Jack McLaughlin (bass/vocals) and Jordan Shea (guitar) are joined by Noah Thuma (drums) for the second album release from Scarlet's Darling. They return to Community Voices to share their new songs including a single not availabile on 'I Didn't Mean to Call Your Name,' Lady Bugs & Roses.
Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios
Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios
Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios