Scarlet's Darling rocks album #2, 'I Didn't Mean to Call Your Name'

Jack McLaughlin (bass/vocals) and Jordan Shea (guitar) are joined by Noah Thuma (drums) for the second album release from Scarlet's Darling. They return to Community Voices to share their new songs including a single not availabile on 'I Didn't Mean to Call Your Name,' Lady Bugs & Roses.

1 of 3 — Scarlet's Darling Studio A 2025.jpg Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios 2 of 3 — Scarlet's Darling NPR IL entrance 2025.jpg Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios 3 of 3 — Scarlet's Darling NPR IL entrance reverse 2025.jpg Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios