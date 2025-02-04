© 2025 NPR Illinois
Scarlet's Darling rocks album #2, 'I Didn't Mean to Call Your Name'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:20 PM CST
Musicians' standing on folding chairs with vintage phone dangling from spiral cord
Scarlet's Darling
I Didnt' Mean to Call Your Name, Scarlet's Darling (L-R: Noah Thuma, Jordan Shea, Jack McLaughlin)

Jack McLaughlin (bass/vocals) and Jordan Shea (guitar) are joined by Noah Thuma (drums) for the second album release from Scarlet's Darling. They return to Community Voices to share their new songs including a single not availabile on 'I Didn't Mean to Call Your Name,' Lady Bugs & Roses.

Scarlet's Darling band members at the NPR Illinois Studios
Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios
Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios
Scarlet's Darling at the NPR Illinois Studios

