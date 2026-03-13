© 2026 NPR Illinois
Gas prices and the stock market my force the Trump Administration to change course | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:19 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the president seems to be waging a war based on the Wall Street journal every morning
  • A wide field of Republicans looking to flip Illinois' U.S. Senate seat
  • A longtime Springfield employer has been sold
  • The National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornadoes hit Near Havana and Forest City on Tuesday
  • New reports of chemical exposure at the Byron nuclear plan in northern Illinois
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
