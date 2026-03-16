U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the SAVE Act will diminish the number of people who can vote | First Listen
- President Trump says he won't sign any legislation until the Senate passes the SAVE Act
- A former Missouri House Speaker has been sentenced for COVID-related fraud
- A plan for Illinois lawmakers would allow people in county jails to earn credit toward a future prison sentence while awaiting trial
- A public radio analysis found deep-pocketed cryptocurrency and AI groups have funneled $8 million into some Chicago-area congressional races
- The Illinois Treasurer's office has returned a Purple Heart to a family of a Chicago WWII vet
- Southwest Airlines ending service to Chicago's O'Hare in June