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U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the SAVE Act will diminish the number of people who can vote | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:53 AM CDT
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  • President Trump says he won't sign any legislation until the Senate passes the SAVE Act
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  • The Illinois Treasurer's office has returned a Purple Heart to a family of a Chicago WWII vet
  • Southwest Airlines ending service to Chicago's O'Hare in June
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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