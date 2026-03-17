Dillan Vancil wins GOP primary to face Rep. Eric Sorensen in general election

Dillan Vancil defeated Julie Bickelhaupt in the Republican primary for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on Tuesday and will face incumbent Democrat Eric Sorensen in November.

Vancil was declared the winner shortly before 10 p.m. while leading by about 4,800 votes. He's ahead by a 58-42% margin.

Vancil, an owner of a chain of coffee shops from Monmouth, ran on a platform of supporting small businesses, growing economic development and reducing the federal budget deficit.

"I'm running because Eric Sorenson's [sic] leadership has failed Illinois," Vancil said on Facebook. "Think about your life four years ago and your life today — with electricity bills skyrocketing, a broken health care system, and a political climate that has never been more divided, can you honestly say you are better off today? We can and must do better."

Bickelhaupt, a farmer and chair of the Carroll County Board along the Mississippi in northwestern Illinois, ran on a platform of lowering consumer costs, supporting farmers and promoting school choice.

Sorensen, who ran unopposed in the primary, is seeking a third term.

The 17th Congressional District includes parts of 14 counties in a C-shaped pattern that covers parts of Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, the Quad Cities and Rockford.

16th Congressional District

In the 16th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria ran unopposed in his bid for a seventh term. Democrat Paul Nolley of Rockford ran unopposed in the primary to face LaHood in November.

Illinois’ 16th district includes parts of McLean and 17 other counties spanning mostly rural areas from Bloomington-Normal to the Wisconsin and Iowa borders.