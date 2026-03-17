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Hail to the new state champion!

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:39 PM CDT
Lucas Faulkner of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety prepares a hailstone for scanning.
Spencer Tritt
/
WNIJ
Lucas Faulkner of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety prepares a hailstone for scanning.

It’s official. Last Tuesday’s severe storms produced the largest hail ever recorded in Illinois.

Representatives from the South Carolina-based Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety traveled to Northern Illinois University to confirm the record.

They measured and created 3-D models of several hailstones collected by Kankakee-area residents during the March 10th storm.

The Dorris family of Kankakee gave NIU meteorology professor Victor Gensini the record-setting hailstone -- after they saw photos of a slightly smaller stone collected by another local family, the Denaults. Gensini says conditions were right to keep the massive hailstones intact because many landed in mud. Some people told him some of the giant hailstones were hard to find because they were half-buried.

The new record is nearly two inches bigger than the previous state record. That was a 4.75 inch hailstone that fell in Minooka in 2015.
Illinois
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens