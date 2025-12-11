© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Week: New Illinois immigrant protection law likely to face a legal challenge

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDan Petrella
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:17 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

On this episode, we talk about a new law in Illinois that places limits on where immigration enforcement agents can detain people. It also gives those who believe their constitutional rights have been violated legal recourse.

But it's unclear if the measure will withstand a lawsuit from the Trump Administration, which is likely.

We'll also consider former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's request to the president for a pardon.

And a discussion on Indiana's efforts at congressional redistricting.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Political Writer Dan Petrella.
