Healing through art: New mural at Jaycee Park highlights love and hope

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:09 PM CDT
Picture of the brick building with murals on two of the walls seen in the picture.
Jeff Williams
The Springfield Art Association mural.

Betsy Dollar, Executive Director of the Springfield Art Association, and local artist Jeff Williams spoke to Community Voices to about a new mural project at Jaycee Park, funded through a Healing Illinois grant. The initiative, part of a statewide effort to support racial healing, brought together Jeff and a group of young artists to design a mural that reflects community, love, and hope. Betsy shared updates on SAA’s summer programming and explained why Jaycee Park was chosen for the mural. Jeff walked us through the creative process, and the story behind the artwork. A public celebration of the mural will take place on June 30. Click here for more information. Find Jeff's art work here.
