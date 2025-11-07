UIS expands Prairie Promise to include transfer students beginning fall 2026

Transfer students who choose the University of Illinois Springfield will soon have a new way to earn their degree without the financial burden of tuition and fees. Beginning in fall 2026, UIS will expand its Prairie Promise financial aid program to include eligible transfer students.

The initiative builds on UIS’ existing Prairie Promise, launched in October 2023, which guarantees full coverage of tuition and fees for qualified first-time, first-year undergraduate students.

“Expanding the Prairie Promise to transfer students makes a college education even more accessible, regardless of financial need,” said Janet L. Gooch, UIS chancellor. “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to breaking down financial barriers and supporting all Illinois students who want to earn a high-quality education at UIS.”

Eligible students must be Illinois residents admitted to an on-campus undergraduate program and demonstrate financial need as verified by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Illinois Alternative Application. Applicants also must meet Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) Grant eligibility and be enrolled full-time. The Prairie Promise covers tuition and fees through a combination of MAP Grant awards, UIS scholarships and AIM HIGH grant funds.

Students who apply for admission and complete the FAFSA or Illinois Alternative Application by May 1 receive priority consideration. Funding is limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students who continue to meet renewal criteria remain eligible for Prairie Promise funding for up to four years of continuous, full-time enrollment or until earning their first bachelor’s degree.

For more information about the Prairie Promise program, visit uis.edu/prairiepromise.