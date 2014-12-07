Gift planning help is available from our Director of Development, Major Gifts, Allie Klima, who works with you on the purpose of your gift. Gift planning sometimes also requires a fund agreement, prepared by the University of Illinois Foundation. The planning helps match your intent with NPR Illinois projects.

Your gift might have very limited criteria for its use, but you can also give an unrestricted gift, which means NPR Illinois may use the gift where it is most needed. These gifts, of course, are always welcome because needs change and opportunities arise unexpectedly. Unrestricted gifts make it possible to respond to each.

If you are interested in planning a gift, Allie Klima will be happy to meet with you (aklima@uis.edu, 217-206-6094).

Gift planning includes the Journalism-Corps (J-Corps) which funds journalists to cover state and local news in the areas of government & politics, health+harvest, education, equity & justice, business & economy, arts & life, and Lincoln & history), student work scholarships, community engagement events, and so forth. The linked list below includes some the gifts that can require planning.

Thank you for considering this important legacy and investment in informing our community.

PLEASE NOTE: The links below direct you to information published on the University of Illinois Foundation (UIF) website. Read more about NPR Illinois’ partnership with the Foundation.

Suggested bequest language:

I give, devise, and bequeath to the University of Illinois Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation (Tax ID 37-6006007) located in the state of Illinois, (e.g., dollar amount, percentage, specific asset, or residue) restricted to fund NPR Illinois (WUIS) at the University of Illinois Springfield.