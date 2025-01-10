© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
LISTEN: This I Believe Meet the Authors Fall 2024

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:55 AM CST
Essayists of the 2024 This I Believe Essay Program
Chancellor Janet Gooch
/
UIS
The 2024 Selected Authors of the This I Believe Essay Program

Meet the Authors celebrates the 10 chosen essayists from this year's This I Believe Essay Program. During the event the 10 chosen authors read their essays and are presented with their certificates of recognition.

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, Illinois Principals Association, Illinois Times, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, University of Illinois Springfield, and Cured Catering.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
