Statewide: Manufacturing amid economic concerns

Higher labor costs and the president's tariffs are making it difficult to navigate the current business climate.

“Manufacturers want certainty and stability and predictability,” said Mark Denzler, the Illinois Manufacturer's Association President.

He led a group of Illinois business leaders to Washington to speak with lawmakers. Denzler speaks with us about what was said and how he views the current situation.

Also:

* Brian Sapp reports on a professor who teaches something close to her heart - sign language.

* We talk with some people who still grow popcorn. There are fewer than one thousand popcorn farms today.

* Peter Medlin reports on efforts to strengthen civics education. He tells us about Democracy Schools.

* The new president for the National Organization for Women grew up in western Illinois. We talks with Rich Egger.

* Ben Thorp reports on an aging population and how that means more dementia patients winding up in emergency rooms.

* Charlie Schlenker profiles a company serving farms and the armed services with made-to-order circuit boards.

* We hear from a Palestinian American college student in Illinois and how she's dealt with the war in Gaza.