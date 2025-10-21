This I Believe: In Giving Hong Bao

I believe in giving Hong Bao, the small red envelopes filled with money and decorated with gold images that my relatives give to me.

Their red color symbolizes good luck and prosperity. The tradition began when a group of elders awarded a young man with a red envelope full of coins as a thank you for slaying a demon.

While Hong Bao is typically given during holidays and celebrations, my relatives often give them to me after we have been apart for a long time. The reasoning behind this irregular occurrence is that it may be many years before we meet again.

When my grandmother and her family left Communist China, they scrambled to survive once they landed in the United States. With the little money they had, they scattered across the United States to rebuild their lives. As a result, I have never met a majority of my extended family. Every few years a new great-aunt or uncle will appear with a Hong Bao, a gesture that seeks to make up the lost time with money.

The first time I received an envelope, I was extremely delighted, unaware of what the gift actually meant. I saw the envelopes as mere cash holders. However, as I have grown older, these envelopes have developed into a symbol of my family’s love. They show the perseverance of our connection, despite being separated by thousands of miles. Each time I receive a Hong Bao, I am reminded that the grit and resolve I possess were handed down to me by people who rebuilt their lives in a nation 8,000 miles away from home.

Receiving a Hong Bao was never about just getting some extra pocket money, it was a testimony to the fact that our separation had not dulled our love for each other. In a culture where showing emotions can sometimes be considered taboo, the offering of a Hong Bao is the ultimate display of tenderness and intimacy.

I believe in giving Hong Bao to family members whenever I see them. Giving Hong Bao is a way to acknowledge the sacrifices of my ancestors while keeping the bonds with my living family strong.