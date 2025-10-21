A jury is chosen for the Sonya Massey trial | First Listen
- The trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy accused of shooting and killing Massey, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Peoria
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker warns that if the federal shutdown continues two million Illinoisans could lose federal food assistance
- A new veterans' home opens in Quincy
- The Illinois Federation of Teachers has a new leader
- A police chase in Springfield results in arrest related to a weekend robbery