A jury is chosen for the Sonya Massey trial | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 21, 2025 at 6:14 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy accused of shooting and killing Massey, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Peoria
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker warns that if the federal shutdown continues two million Illinoisans could lose federal food assistance
  • A new veterans' home opens in Quincy
  • The Illinois Federation of Teachers has a new leader
  • A police chase in Springfield results in arrest related to a weekend robbery
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
