"No Kings" protests attract thousands, including at Springfield's Capitol | First Listen
- Threatening rain didn't keep people from protesting President Trump's policies
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined former U.S. Major Generals, admirals and veterans in Chicago last week
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made more than $10 million last year and a portion of that came from a payout from a Las Vegas blackjack table
- Former Sangamon County Deputy accused of killing Sonya Massey goes on trial today