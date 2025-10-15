State Week: Madigan goes to prison

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, convicted earlier this year of corruption, has begun serving a 7 1/2 year prison sentence. He reported to a federal facility in Morgantown, West Virginia this week.

Madigan, 83, was at the pinnacle of power in Illinois for decades. We look back at his career and his legacy.

Also, we discuss ICE agent tactics in Chicago. The legislature, which started its fall session this week, could try to place restrictions on the immigration enforcement efforts. And the Illinois Senate President will soon learn if he will have to pay a large fine over campaign finance violations.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and longtime journalist Ray Long, author of the book "The House That Madigan Built."