Many Illinois shoppers will still be paying a one percent grocery tax in 2026 | First Listen
- Capitol News Illinois reports the Illinois Municipal League data shows about half of Illinois municipalities passed ordinances to keep the grocery tax in place
- The former president of AT&T Illinois, who was accused of bribing ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, could see charges against him disappear under certain conditions
- Illinois College offering direct admissions for Morgan County students through the Hilltop Direct program
- Canada is threatening legal action against Stellantis for announcing it's moving production of an SUV to Illinois