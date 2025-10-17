© 2025 NPR Illinois
Many Illinois shoppers will still be paying a one percent grocery tax in 2026 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:25 AM CDT
  • Capitol News Illinois reports the Illinois Municipal League data shows about half of Illinois municipalities passed ordinances to keep the grocery tax in place
  • The former president of AT&T Illinois, who was accused of bribing ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, could see charges against him disappear under certain conditions
  • Illinois College offering direct admissions for Morgan County students through the Hilltop Direct program
  • Canada is threatening legal action against Stellantis for announcing it's moving production of an SUV to Illinois
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
