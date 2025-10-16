Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle soaring utility bills in the veto session | First Listen
- Illinois lawmakers are hoping to address utility bills and funding for Chicago-area transit in the remainder of the veto session
- The Trump administration is asking colleges to make policy changes in exchange for special federal funding opportunities
- Another protest of the Trump Administration is planned for Springfield on Saturday
- Tax return data for Governor Pritzker shows he and his wife earned 11 million dollars last year
- The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department continues the investigation into a triple homicide
- An investigation underway after a human skull was found in a Springfield neighborhood