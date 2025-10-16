© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle soaring utility bills in the veto session | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:18 AM CDT
  • Illinois lawmakers are hoping to address utility bills and funding for Chicago-area transit in the remainder of the veto session
  • The Trump administration is asking colleges to make policy changes in exchange for special federal funding opportunities
  • Another protest of the Trump Administration is planned for Springfield on Saturday
  • Tax return data for Governor Pritzker shows he and his wife earned 11 million dollars last year
  • The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department continues the investigation into a triple homicide
  • An investigation underway after a human skull was found in a Springfield neighborhood
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
