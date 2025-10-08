© 2025 NPR Illinois
A group of veterans calling on ICE to stop engaging in 'mob tactics' | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 8, 2025 at 7:24 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The group Common Defense is responding to the arrest of a 70-year-old veteran
  • Texas National Guard has arrived in Illinois despite Governor JB Pritzker's strong objections
  • Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi clash over the National Guard deployment to Illinois
  • The Illinois Department of Revenue warning taxpayers about a phishing scheme
  • A single vehicle accident early Tuesday took the lives of three juveniles
