A group of veterans calling on ICE to stop engaging in 'mob tactics' | First Listen
- The group Common Defense is responding to the arrest of a 70-year-old veteran
- Texas National Guard has arrived in Illinois despite Governor JB Pritzker's strong objections
- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi clash over the National Guard deployment to Illinois
- The Illinois Department of Revenue warning taxpayers about a phishing scheme
- A single vehicle accident early Tuesday took the lives of three juveniles