A new lawsuit claims the federal government is infringing on first amendment rights | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 7, 2025 at 6:17 AM CDT
  • A group of protestors and journalists say ICE and Border Patrol agents are trying to silence the plaintiffs
  • A federal judge, for now, is not blocking the Trump administration from sending troops into Illinois
  • Bloomington police say a juvenile girl was hospitalized after driving a car into Kohls in the Eastland Mall
  • A Springfield man was found dead in a home on Monday morning
  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture has canceled an annual survey that track's the nation's access to food
  • A long awaited extension to the Sangamon Valley was dedicated to Monday morning
Michelle Eccles
