A new lawsuit claims the federal government is infringing on first amendment rights | First Listen
- A group of protestors and journalists say ICE and Border Patrol agents are trying to silence the plaintiffs
- A federal judge, for now, is not blocking the Trump administration from sending troops into Illinois
- Bloomington police say a juvenile girl was hospitalized after driving a car into Kohls in the Eastland Mall
- A Springfield man was found dead in a home on Monday morning
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has canceled an annual survey that track's the nation's access to food
- A long awaited extension to the Sangamon Valley was dedicated to Monday morning