The Trump administration plans to shift $1.8 billion to America First priorities

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 6, 2025 at 7:03 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Central Illinois Republican Darin LaHood voted to eliminate U-S A-I-D, but he supports more targeted foreign aid
  • The head of the Illinois Manufacturers Association says the current battle over global tariffs is a sign the U.S. needs a formal industrial policy
  • Illinois elected officials are slamming the Trump administration over withholding federal funding for Chicago public transit projects
  • Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's effort to stay out of prison during his appeal fails
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
