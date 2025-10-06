The Trump administration plans to shift $1.8 billion to America First priorities
- Central Illinois Republican Darin LaHood voted to eliminate U-S A-I-D, but he supports more targeted foreign aid
- The head of the Illinois Manufacturers Association says the current battle over global tariffs is a sign the U.S. needs a formal industrial policy
- Illinois elected officials are slamming the Trump administration over withholding federal funding for Chicago public transit projects
- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's effort to stay out of prison during his appeal fails