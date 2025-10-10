© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A federal judge blocks the deployment of the National Guard in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 10, 2025 at 7:15 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reacting to a federal judge’s order blocking the Trump administration from federalizing and deploying the National Guard in Illinois
  • Federal authorities are being ordered not to arrest or interfere with people protesting the Trump administration's immigration crackdown
  • The Illinois Press Association CEO resigned this week after a dispute with the organization's board
  • The Sangamon County Sheriff's office is investigating the the deaths of three people in the Cabbage Patch neighborhood, an unincorporated part of Springfield
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories