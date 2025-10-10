A federal judge blocks the deployment of the National Guard in Illinois | First Listen
- Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reacting to a federal judge’s order blocking the Trump administration from federalizing and deploying the National Guard in Illinois
- Federal authorities are being ordered not to arrest or interfere with people protesting the Trump administration's immigration crackdown
- The Illinois Press Association CEO resigned this week after a dispute with the organization's board
- The Sangamon County Sheriff's office is investigating the the deaths of three people in the Cabbage Patch neighborhood, an unincorporated part of Springfield