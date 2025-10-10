Repairs at I-72 and Sixth Street exchange planned

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a repair project at the interchange of Sixth Street and Interstate 72 in Springfield will begin Tuesday, Oct.14, weather permitting. The repairs should be completed within two weeks.

During the project, the southbound Sixth Street to eastbound I-72 and the eastbound I-72 to northbound Sixth Street ramps will be closed.

A scheduled overnight closure of northbound Sixth Street is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Detours for these closures will be posted utilizing the I-55/Toronto Road interchange and the I-55/Stevenson Drive interchange.

Additionally, lane closures will occur on eastbound I-72 and northbound Sixth Street. This repair project is necessary to replace a steel beam that was damaged in a crash.

When feasible, motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

