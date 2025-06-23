IDOT warns drivers to watch for buckling pavement due to the heat

With extreme heat this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation is cautioning the public to be on the lookout for pavement failures on roads throughout the state.

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

Those failures can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.

IDOT said it has crews monitoring for pavement buckling and can make repairs quickly.

You are advised not to drive over a pavement failure if possible.

Additionally, if you must travel during extreme heat, officials say to bring drinking water. Becoming stranded could be dangerous without proper hydration, as dehydration can occur quickly in these conditions.

For more information about pavement failures and how they occur, take a look at this educational video created by IDOT.