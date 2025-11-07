Public hearing set for Nov. 12 on Sangamon Avenue and Dirksen Parkway intersection

The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 12, on a proposed project to improve the intersection of Sangamon Avenue and Dirksen Parkway.

The purpose of the hearing is for the public to provide input on this final plan. Attendees will be able to learn more about the project through the exhibits, displays and fact sheets that will be available at the meeting. IDOT staff and consultants will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. There will be no formal presentation. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

The hearing is from 4-6 p.m. at Northfield Center, 3280 Northfield Drive, in Springfield.

IDOT is proposing to reconstruct the Sangamon Avenue and Dirksen Parkway intersection to accommodate dual left turn lanes in all directions and dual right turn lanes for westbound Sangamon Avenue turning onto northbound Dirksen Parkway. The location is among the most dangerous intersections in the city when it comes to accidents.

Turn lanes will be extended to provide additional space for vehicles anticipating to turn. Concrete medians will be installed in all directions. The work also includes bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The intent is to increase safety and mobility at this intersection for all road users.

Information regarding this project can be found at https://idot.click/Sang-Dirksen. Construction is tentatively anticipated to begin in the 2027-2028 construction seasons. Comments may be submitted at the meeting or sent to:

Illinois Department of Transportation, District 6

3215 Executive Park Drive

Springfield, IL 62703

Attn: Jay Edwards, Project Engineer

Email: jay.edwards@illinois.gov