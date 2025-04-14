Traffic delays possible as Fifth St. project set to begin

A traffic reminder that starting this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin a project along South Fifth Street in Springfield.,

The $5.3 million improvement project along Fifth from Spruce Street to Ash Street will include resurfacing and pavement replacement. Work is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, April 16.

Other improvements include replacing two traffic signals on Fifth Street at the intersections of Ash Street and Laurel Street and upgrading sidewalks.

According to IDOT, traffic will be limited to one lane. Access from Fifth Street to Ash Street and Laurel Street will be limited during this project. On-street parking will be limited and there will be times that access to business entrances and driveways will be impacted. Benefits from this project include improvements to the driving surface and accessible sidewalks. The project is expected to be completed by mid-December.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

