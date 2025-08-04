Mahomet Aquifer protection is among more than 100 new laws

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed into law 124 of the 436 bills sent to him by lawmakers in the spring legislative session.

The measures signed last week expand what must be covered by state-regulated insurance plans, require libraries to stock opioid antagonists, and add new training requirements for law enforcement officers, medical professionals and food handlers.

Two of the most closely followed measures aim to protect the drinking water of a wide swath of central Illinois and boost the pension benefits for first responders in Chicago.

Carbon sequestration ban

After the state moved to regulate carbon sequestration last year, advocates called on lawmakers to codify protections for the Mahomet Aquifer — a measure which Pritzker signed last week.

The aquifer is the sole source of drinking water for more than a dozen counties in Central Illinois, including communities in and around Peoria and Champaign.

Supporters of carbon sequestration technology, which sees carbon dioxide pollution buried deep underground, say that the process wouldn’t affect any drinking water because the carbon dioxide is hundreds or thousands of feet below where water sits.

But environmental advocates pointed to leaks last year at ADM, a major agriculture business that operates one of the few active carbon sequestration wells in the country in Decatur.

“While mitigating the effects of climate change should be a priority, it cannot be at the expense of the clean drinking water of nearly one million Illinoisans,” Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, said in a statement last week.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and with bipartisan support in the House.

Chicago police and firefighter pensions

Despite pressure from government watchdog groups to veto the bill, Pritzker signed House Bill 3657, which will provide Chicago first responders under the Tier 2 pension system with better benefits. Its supporters argued the bill was needed to bring Chicago first responders in line with their colleagues in other departments around the state.

The bill cleared the General Assembly with just one Republican senator opposing it, despite Chicago Chief Financial Officer Jill Jaworski warning a Senate committee it could increase the city’s unfunded pension liability by $11 billion, adding millions more in annual costs and decreasing the system’s funding ratio. The city is already facing a roughly $1 billion deficit in 2026.

“The city outlined the benefits and challenges related to Tier II pensions during the spring session, pointing out repeatedly that this was an unfunded mandate in what will already be a challenging budget cycle,” Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said in a statement. “In recognition that this particular amendment passed with a veto-proof majority, we will continue to work with the Illinois General Assembly, and our City Council members to find long term solutions that stabilize the City’s pension funds with dedicated, progressive revenue so that Chicago’s workers can know that their retirements are secured.”

A spokesperson for Pritzker said in a statement that the governor expects Chicago to “implement these changes with careful planning and fiscal discipline.”

Other bills

AI use in therapy: House Bill 1806 regulates the use of artificial intelligence in mental health therapy sessions. It specifically prohibits therapists from using AI to make independent therapeutic decisions, directly interact with patients, or detect emotions or mental states. AI use would be allowed for other specified support services. The unanimously passed law took effect upon the governor’s signature.

Paid time for nursing mothers: Senate Bill 212 requires employers to compensate mothers who take breaks at work to pump breast milk for up to a year after their child is born. The bill prohibits employers from requiring employees to use paid leave time for pumping. It takes effect in January.

Naloxone in libraries: House Bill 1910 requires that libraries maintain a supply of opioid overdose medication, like naloxone. This drug is often administered through a nasal spray like Narcan. The law also requires that at least one staff member be trained to identify overdoses and administer the drug.

Pandemic preparedness commission: Senate Bill 291 establishes the One Health Commission to aid in communication and collaboration between the doctors, veterinarians, and others on public health and safety when it comes to diseases that originate or mutate in animals. The commission is required to submit a report to the General Assembly by Jan. 1, 2028.

Police training on sexual assault: Senate Bill 1195, also known as Anna’s Law, requires police officers in training to participate in trauma-informed programs, procedures and practices that are designed to reduce trauma for victims. The bill is named after Anna Williams, a suburban resident who brought the initiative to lawmakers following her own experience with a sexual assault investigation. The bill takes effect in January.

Implicit bias training: House Bill 2517 requires health care providers to receive one hour of training on historic racial discrepancies in maternal care prior to renewing a state license, starting in July 2026. Health care professionals would take the course as part of required implicit bias training and be allowed to count completion of the course toward minimum continuing education requirements.

Gluten training: People required to receive food handling certification will now also have to learn about celiac disease, or gluten intolerance. Senate Bill 1288 added celiac disease education to 13 existing requirements for food handling. The training would teach about its symptoms and ways to avoid cross contamination.

Underground Railroad commission: Senate Bill 1607 establishes a Freedom Trails Commission to identify, preserve and promote historic sites in Illinois linked to the Underground Railroad. The commission would also work with the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom program to serve as a liaison between the Park Service and local entities involved in the history of the Underground Railroad.

Predatory towing: Senate Bill 2040 gives the Illinois Commerce Commission new powers to punish predatory towing companies which sometimes tow cars under false pretenses only to charge drivers afterwards. The ICC-backed law allows the agency to revoke towing licenses, impound tow trucks and more.

Lift-assist fees: House Bill 2336 allows municipalities or fire districts to charge assisted living facilities or nursing homes for calls to fire departments requesting help lifting a resident when it is not an emergency. The bill was an initiative of the Illinois Municipal League, which argued the calls to fire departments for the non-emergency service are a burden on local governments and shift liabilities for injuries that happen during the process to fire departments rather than the facility. The fees start being implemented in January.

Insurance coverage for anesthesia: House Bill 1141 requires insurance companies to cover the cost of anesthesia for the entirety of a procedure, rather than limiting the amount insurance will cover to a certain period of time. Rep. Bill Hauter, R-Morton, who is a physician in Peoria, told lawmakers during debate in April that patients can’t control how long their procedures last and surgeons often encounter unexpected challenges during procedures.

Therapeutic horse riding: Beginning in January 2026, state-regulated insurance plans will be required to cover therapeutic horseback riding. Hippotherapy is a type of physical, occupational and speech therapy where the movement of a horse is used to treat conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, strokes, head and spinal cord injuries, as well as behavioral disorders and psychiatric disorders, including PTSD.

School bus seat belts: Beginning in July 2031, any newly purchased school bus in Illinois would be required to be equipped with seat belts that go over the lap and shoulders of all passengers. It does not mandate schools or bus drivers to ensure seat belts are properly fastened.

