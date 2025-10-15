Statewide: Getting better sleep

How do you sleep? Many report difficulty getting a good night's rest. On this episode, we hear from a sleep expert who offers some tips.

This week:

* Pollinators are getting ready for the winter. Some head underground. Jess Savage takes us to a grasslands preserve to find out more.

* Farmers are facing higher costs. Lack of rain in the Midwest could adds to that problem. We have a report.

* We talk with a curator of an Illinois museum about an exhibit on Tiffany glass.

* Lauren Warnecke brings us details on the impact of cashless bail in a central Illinois county.

* We are introduced to Katrina Thompson, Mayor of Broadview, which is home to an ICE detention center that has been a focal point of the Trump Administration and protestors.

* Jim Meadows reports on an Illinois community that faced a water emergency this year due to algal blooms.

* We talk with a sleep expert on how to get better rest.