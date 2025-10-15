© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing State Farm | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 15, 2025 at 7:07 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Raoul is suing State Farm as part of an investigation into rising home insurance premiums
  • A former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy turned Arizona state lawmaker is under fire for controversial remarks
  • A new tool from the federal government will bring together data on drought and flooding along the Mississippi River
  • The state of Illinois is launching its own version of the Blue Ribbon School program
  • The number of international students is down on many college campuses including at WIU
