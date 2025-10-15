Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing State Farm | First Listen
- Raoul is suing State Farm as part of an investigation into rising home insurance premiums
- A former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy turned Arizona state lawmaker is under fire for controversial remarks
- A new tool from the federal government will bring together data on drought and flooding along the Mississippi River
- The state of Illinois is launching its own version of the Blue Ribbon School program
- The number of international students is down on many college campuses including at WIU