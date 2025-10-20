Rainy weather didn't dampen the resolve of "No Kings" protestors

The rain did not stop hundreds of people from coming out to the “No Kings Day” protest on Saturday at the Illinois State Capitol.

The demonstrations began earlier this year to in opposition to some of President Donald Trump’s policies which critics say resemble those of a king. Protestors chanted, waved signs, and even wore inflatable animal costumes in front of the Lincoln statue.

Jennifer Saeger, one of the protesters, was carrying a sign that said “Frog Brigade,” in reference to the Portland ICE protest where demonstrators dressed up as inflatable frogs.

“The crowd size, this is the biggest crowd I've seen and I've been to. I think I've been to all the rallies so far this year but this is the biggest crowd yet,” Saeger said.

The crowd continued to grow as music played, cars honked in support, and speakers took to the stage. The speakers ranged from politicians to community organizers.

Maribel Cruz-Hine, activist in Springfield, said the protest is a way for people to connect and continue to organize even after the protest ends.

“I'm happy that you know people are like actually maybe realizing that we have more in common, that we have to fight for our rights if we want to keep them, and hopefully start doing the work,” Cruz-Hine said.

Cruz said she plans to organizer around issues like teaching indigenous history, helping the homeless and talking about Israel-Palestine. Cruz-Hine is hopeful more people are listening to the protesters and activists.

“No Kings Day” protests took place across the country, drawing thousands of people united in their call for democracy and accountability.