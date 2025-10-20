The government shutdown will be the focus of UIS webinar

The public is invited to a lunchtime webinar at noon on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, titled "What You Need to Know About the 2025 Government Shutdown."

Hosted by the Center for State Policy and Leadership and the School of Politics and International Affairs, this panel will feature UIS faculty experts Matt Geras, John Transue, Patty Byrnes, and Ty Dooley as they unpack the causes and consequences of the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Panelists will discuss how interactions between Congress and the Trump administration led to the shutdown that began on October 1, as well as its wide-ranging economic effects and implications for policymaking, partisan politics, and upcoming campaigns.

Sean Crawford of NPR Illinois will moderate the discussion. If you can't attend live, don't worry - a recording will be shared with everyone who registers.

Register now: go.uis.edu/GovShutDownPanel

