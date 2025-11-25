The Muni announces their 76th season of Broadway Under the Stars (pt. 2)

The Muni has announced their season for this upcoming summer. The season will open with Mamma Mia, followed by All Shook Up, The Prince of Egypt and Disney's Frozen. In a first for the Muni, the season will also include a junior show aimed at allowing more children to shine on the stage. The Lion King Jr. will officially close the Muni season as a fifth show in mid-August.

In part two of this two part interview, Craig sits down with first with directors Alyssa and DJ Shultz (Disney's Frozen) and Tiffany Williams (The Lion King Jr.). The directors discuss how they intend to bring the magic of the beloved Disney classics to the stage. They are talk about their own theatre journeys and how they came to be directing at The Muni.

Season tickets will become available on Thanksgiving day through themuni.org

