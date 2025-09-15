Register now for household hazardous waste drop-off event

A chance to safely dispose of items like paint, cleaners, oil and more is coming up this month in Springfield.

The Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event is taking place on Saturday, September 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Chamberlain Park at S. McCreery Avenue and E. Capitol Avenue.

Registration is REQUIRED and is now open: https://springfield.il.us/Forms/HouseholdHazardousWaste.aspx.

A voucher will be provided on your mobile device or you can print a copy to show upon arrival. This event is open to all Illinois residents.