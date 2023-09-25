Registration open for Springfield's Household Hazardous Waste collection

Springfield will host a Household Hazardous Waste one-day collection. These events provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

The collection is open to all Illinois residents and is from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday Sept. 30. The drop-off program will be at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Upon arrival, resident must show their voucher on their mobile device or have a printed copy of the voucher available. Registration will close on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2023 collection events. Residents must register for a time. Here's how to obtain a voucher.

Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.

For safe transport, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.