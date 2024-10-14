Household hazardous waste drop-off event scheduled for Saturday

In partnership with the Springfield Park District and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), the City of Springfield’s upcoming Household Hazardous Waste residential drop-off program will be on Saturday, October 19. It's open to all Illinois residents.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Chamberlin Park, 319 McCreery Ave. in Springfield.

Residents MUST register online in advance for a drop off time and to receive a voucher. Upon arrival, resident must show their voucher on their mobile device or have a printed copy of the voucher available.

Registration will close on Thursday, October 17.

To register and see what items will be accepted, click here.