© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 50th anniversary and Constitution Day events! (click the title)
Sept. 16, 5:30 PM Raising Politically Engaged Kids
Sept. 17, 11 AM The Constitution: From Principles to Practice - 5:30 PM The First Amendment Under Stress
Sept. 18, 6 PM Radio That Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois

Former Governor Jim Edgar dies at the age of 79 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 15, 2025 at 7:25 AM CDT
Former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar speaks at a ceremony to honor his name on the reading room at the Illinois State Library as Gov. JB Pritzker looks on.
(Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki)
Earlier this year, former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar spoke at a ceremony to honor his name on the reading room at the Illinois State Library as Gov. JB Pritzker looks on.

Edgar, who led the state of Illinois from 1991-1999, had been battling pancreatic cancer
Governor JB Pritzker has announced a statewide effort to make sure Illinois residents can access vaccines
Chicago health clinics are preparing for how the President's scaled up deportation efforts will impact patients
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the Bears have work to do before he'll consider helping them move to Arlington Heights
Sangamon County Coroner says an autopsy will be conducted today on a man found stabbed on Saturday
Tags
News Local NewsLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories