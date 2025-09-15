Former Governor Jim Edgar dies at the age of 79 | First Listen

Edgar, who led the state of Illinois from 1991-1999, had been battling pancreatic cancer

Governor JB Pritzker has announced a statewide effort to make sure Illinois residents can access vaccines

Chicago health clinics are preparing for how the President's scaled up deportation efforts will impact patients

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the Bears have work to do before he'll consider helping them move to Arlington Heights

Sangamon County Coroner says an autopsy will be conducted today on a man found stabbed on Saturday

