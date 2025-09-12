Massey Commission plans final recommendations forum

The Massey Commission invites the community to one of its most pivotal gatherings yet.

This month’s meeting will not follow the usual format of reports and presentations from organizations. It will serve as an open forum where the Commission’s workgroups present their final recommendations and, most importantly, ask for the community’s direct input before the final report is written.

This is not a meeting to watch from the sidelines. It is an urgent opportunity for residents, advocates, and stakeholders to weigh in on decisions that will shape how Sangamon County responds to issues of equity, justice, and accountability for years to come. The Commission was created in the wake of tragedy, but its charge is to help build a future rooted in transparency and fairness. That work cannot be done without the community’s voice at the table.

Why This Meeting Matters

● Turning Point: Workgroups have spent months gathering data, listening, and crafting recommendations. Now the public has the chance to shape how those ideas become policy.

● Collective Voice: The final report will not just belong to the Commission. It will be a reflection of the people it serves.

● Historic Moment: This is a rare chance for residents to speak into a process that could define local government’s response to systemic inequities.

Meeting Details:

Date: Monday, September 15th

Time: 6 PM

Location: Memorial Learning Center at 228 W Miller Street, Springfield, IL

The Massey Commission urges everyone: neighbors, educators, business leaders, faith leaders, students,

organizers, and elected officials to come forward, ask questions, and share their feedback. This meeting

is not the end of the process but the moment when the people’s voice can most strongly shape its

direction.

