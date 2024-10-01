Massey Commission members named

The co-chairs of the Massey Commission today announced the names of fellow commissioners and workgroup participants who will lead the Sangamon County group established in the wake of the tragic killing of Sonya Massey.

“This is a true citizens’ commission with people from all walks of life and with diverse professional and personal experiences,” said Dr. Jerry Kruse. “The collective wisdom developed through those experiences will give the commission a broad view of the community’s needs and opportunities for change.”

The following individuals will serve as Commissioners on the 14-member Massey Commission:

Gerry Castles

Calvin Christian

Sunshine Clemons

Veronica Espina

Harvey Hall

Kathryn Harris

JoAnn Johnson, co-chair

Jerry Kruse, co-chair

Shadia Massey, co-chair

Sontae Massey

Susan Phillips

Kristin Rubbelke

Bob Wesley

Brian Wojcicki

“More than 200 concerned citizens submitted their names and indicated their willingness to serve on the Massey Commission. That gives me hope that this family tragedy may lead to real community solutions,” said Shadia Massey.

The Massey Commission structure also includes four workgroups made up of other applicants who will develop recommendations to the full commission. The following individuals will be recommended as workgroup participants for the Massey Commission.

Law Enforcement Hiring, Training, Wellness and Cultural Competency

Deborah Anthony

Tyshianna Bankhead

Evan Brown

Gerry Castles

Sunshine Clemmons, co-lead

Mylas Copeland

Jerrilyn Dixon

Betsey Goulet

JoAnn Johnson

Ed Knox

Zach Long

Timothy Sommer

Ryan Williams, co-lead

Integrated Mental Health Services and Emergency Response

Jenna Broom

Aaron Cahill

Emelie Cherrone

Sam Collins Jr.

Vinod Gupta

Deanna Harton

Dameon Johnson

Sicely Kluge

Sontae Massey

Penny Powell, co-lead

Krishna Taneja

Samantha White

Brian Wojcicki, co-lead

Community Education on Public Health and Safety

Susan Duke

Julie Hoffman

Elizabeth McGarry

Tyris McPike

Vanessa Nelson Knox

David Racine

Kristin Rubbelke, co-lead

Gail Simpson

Derek Stapleton

Chris Smyre, co-lead

David Vail

Bob Wesley

Jerry Kruse

Economic Disparities and Service Accessibility

Rick Brown

Sheila Caldwell, co-lead

Veronica Espina, co-lead

Pam Frazier

Harvey Hall

Kathryn Harris

Raynard Johnson

Jace King

Shadia Massey

LeGrand L. Malany

April Poole

Brad Schiave

Holly Thompson

Addison Wright

“The work of the Massey Commission will not be led by co-chairs and commissioners alone,” said JoAnn Johnson, co-chair. “We need workgroup participants, subject matter experts and an army of volunteers to get the work done in Sangamon County.”

The Massey Commission was announced on August 16, 2024, by Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter and State Senator Doris Turner. It is a citizens' commission established in response to the tragic killing of Sonya Massey by a former Sangamon County deputy in July 2024.

Organizers say the Commission is "a direct response to many thoughtful comments from members of the community voiced after the tragic death of Sonya Massey. The commission is committed to leading a process for the community to listen, learn and act."