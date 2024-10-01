Massey Commission members named
The co-chairs of the Massey Commission today announced the names of fellow commissioners and workgroup participants who will lead the Sangamon County group established in the wake of the tragic killing of Sonya Massey.
“This is a true citizens’ commission with people from all walks of life and with diverse professional and personal experiences,” said Dr. Jerry Kruse. “The collective wisdom developed through those experiences will give the commission a broad view of the community’s needs and opportunities for change.”
The following individuals will serve as Commissioners on the 14-member Massey Commission:
Gerry Castles
Calvin Christian
Sunshine Clemons
Veronica Espina
Harvey Hall
Kathryn Harris
JoAnn Johnson, co-chair
Jerry Kruse, co-chair
Shadia Massey, co-chair
Sontae Massey
Susan Phillips
Kristin Rubbelke
Bob Wesley
Brian Wojcicki
“More than 200 concerned citizens submitted their names and indicated their willingness to serve on the Massey Commission. That gives me hope that this family tragedy may lead to real community solutions,” said Shadia Massey.
The Massey Commission structure also includes four workgroups made up of other applicants who will develop recommendations to the full commission. The following individuals will be recommended as workgroup participants for the Massey Commission.
Law Enforcement Hiring, Training, Wellness and Cultural Competency
Deborah Anthony
Tyshianna Bankhead
Evan Brown
Gerry Castles
Sunshine Clemmons, co-lead
Mylas Copeland
Jerrilyn Dixon
Betsey Goulet
JoAnn Johnson
Ed Knox
Zach Long
Timothy Sommer
Ryan Williams, co-lead
Integrated Mental Health Services and Emergency Response
Jenna Broom
Aaron Cahill
Emelie Cherrone
Sam Collins Jr.
Vinod Gupta
Deanna Harton
Dameon Johnson
Sicely Kluge
Sontae Massey
Penny Powell, co-lead
Krishna Taneja
Samantha White
Brian Wojcicki, co-lead
Community Education on Public Health and Safety
Susan Duke
Julie Hoffman
Elizabeth McGarry
Tyris McPike
Vanessa Nelson Knox
David Racine
Kristin Rubbelke, co-lead
Gail Simpson
Derek Stapleton
Chris Smyre, co-lead
David Vail
Bob Wesley
Jerry Kruse
Economic Disparities and Service Accessibility
Rick Brown
Sheila Caldwell, co-lead
Veronica Espina, co-lead
Pam Frazier
Harvey Hall
Kathryn Harris
Raynard Johnson
Jace King
Shadia Massey
LeGrand L. Malany
April Poole
Brad Schiave
Holly Thompson
Addison Wright
“The work of the Massey Commission will not be led by co-chairs and commissioners alone,” said JoAnn Johnson, co-chair. “We need workgroup participants, subject matter experts and an army of volunteers to get the work done in Sangamon County.”
The Massey Commission was announced on August 16, 2024, by Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter and State Senator Doris Turner. It is a citizens' commission established in response to the tragic killing of Sonya Massey by a former Sangamon County deputy in July 2024.
Organizers say the Commission is "a direct response to many thoughtful comments from members of the community voiced after the tragic death of Sonya Massey. The commission is committed to leading a process for the community to listen, learn and act."