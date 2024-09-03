Massey Commission plans first listening session

The newly formed Massey Commission will host its first listening session this month.

The commission, which includes officials and members of the public, was created in response to the killing of Sonya Massey this summer.

The first session will be to understand the public’s hopes and concerns before finalizing the final mission and goals.

Massey Commission co-chairs Dr. Jerry Kruse, Dean and Provost of the SIU School of Medicine; Pastor T. Ray McJunkins, pastor of Union Baptist Church; and Nina Harris, chair of the Illinois Commission on Equity and Inclusion, announced that the listening session at Union Baptist Church, 1405 E. Monroe St., Springfield, Ill., on Monday September 16, 2024, beginning at 6 p.m. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

During the listening session, speakers will be given an opportunity to speak for up to three minutes. They can express their interest in speaking when they arrive at the meeting. The scheduled listening session will occur before the full slate of commissioners are named and official commission hearings begin.

The full 12-member commission and public hearing dates will be announced later this month.

The three co-chairs are reviewing the applications that were submitted by local residents interested in serving on the commission. Approximately 200 applications were received and are being reviewed.