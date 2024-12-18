Sangamon County Sheriff's office changing its hiring process

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department in Springfield is changing the way it hires deputies.

That’s according to Sheriff Paula Crouch.

She stepped in after former sheriff Jack Campbell resigned … due to the shooting death of Sonya [SAHN-yuh] Massey at the hands of one of his deputies.

Crouch says one of the changes is giving their merit commission the power to disqualify an applicant, after reviewing an extensive background check.

"There's always opportunity to improve, and no matter what topic we're talking about, whether it's patrol, whether it's change in policies, whether it's our community outreach, because that's just my belief," added Crouch.

Massey was an unarmed Black woman who was killed by former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson, after she had called 9-1-1 to her home for help.

Grayson is in jail awaiting trial on first degree murder charges.

The U-S Justice Department is investigating the sheriff’s department and county for civil rights violations.