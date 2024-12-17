Katie O’Connell is AM Editor at Illinois public radio station WBEZ.

She comes to WBEZ from The Arizona Republic, where she was the audio strategist. In that role, she launched and grew the audiences for The Republic’s daily, weekly and serial audio products.

Previously, she worked at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where she produced the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning podcast “Unsolved.”

A graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Katie grew up in Skokie and La Grange. When’s she’s not working, Katie can be found biking or reading. She’s currently accepting all tips for the best donut in town.