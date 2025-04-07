Stonington teen shot and killed in Springfield

A teenager from Stonington died in Springfield after an early morning shooting Monday. Authorities say they were called around 1:04 a.m. to reports of gunshots in the 800 block of West Lenox.

The victim identified as Camren White, 19, was found. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined he had been shot multiple times.

No other details have been released.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with a home security camera in the area to check their video footage between the time of 1-3 a.m. Monday and contact them if any individuals are shown.

The Sheriff's Office phone number is 217-753-6841 or you can contact Crimestoppers at 217-788-4427.