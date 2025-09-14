© 2025 NPR Illinois
Jim Edgar, former Illinois governor, dies at 79

Chicago Sun-Times | By Selena Kuznikov
Published September 14, 2025 at 4:31 PM CDT
Jim Edgar in 2012. Edgar, was the state’s 38th governor. He also served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1976 to 1979 and as Illinois secretary of state from 1981 to 1991. After retiring from office, he was a resident fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Sun-Times file
Jim Edgar in 2012. Edgar, was the state’s 38th governor. He also served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1976 to 1979 and as Illinois secretary of state from 1981 to 1991. After retiring from office, he was a resident fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79.

Edgar died after being hospitalized due to a reaction to treatment for cancer. The former governor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January.

In a July interview with Chicago Sun-Times columnist Fran Spielman, Edgar detailed the difficulties of chemotherapy and what he wanted his legacy to be.

“I want people to think, ‘He was a good, good public servant, he did a good job. Didn’t always agree with him, but he tried to do what he thought was the right thing,” Edgar said in the interview.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday called Edgar a friend and mentor He said flags across Illinois will fly at half-staff to honor Edgar’s legacy.

“Now more than ever, we should channel that spirit and resolve to live as Governor Edgar did: with honesty, integrity, and an enduring respect for all,” Pritzker said in the statement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
