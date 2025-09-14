Jim Edgar, former Illinois governor, dies at 79

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79.

Edgar died after being hospitalized due to a reaction to treatment for cancer. The former governor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January.

In a July interview with Chicago Sun-Times columnist Fran Spielman, Edgar detailed the difficulties of chemotherapy and what he wanted his legacy to be.

“I want people to think, ‘He was a good, good public servant, he did a good job. Didn’t always agree with him, but he tried to do what he thought was the right thing,” Edgar said in the interview.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday called Edgar a friend and mentor He said flags across Illinois will fly at half-staff to honor Edgar’s legacy.

“Now more than ever, we should channel that spirit and resolve to live as Governor Edgar did: with honesty, integrity, and an enduring respect for all,” Pritzker said in the statement.

