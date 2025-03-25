Coroner identifies woman killed in I-72 hit and run, suspect arrested

A New Berlin woman has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a hit and run accident along Interstate 72 late Saturday night.

Maysa Davis, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the accident occurred near the eastbound New Berlin exit.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police arrested Robert Butcher, 65, of Pleasant Plains for Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Traffic Crash, a Class 1 felony. Butcher was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Allmon said an autopsy was done and preliminary findings suggest Davis died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a pedestrian vs. car incident.



