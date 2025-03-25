© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about federal funding of public media stations like NPR Illinois at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org #ProtectMyPublicMedia

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-72 hit and run, suspect arrested

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:22 PM CDT
New Berlin exit

A New Berlin woman has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a hit and run accident along Interstate 72 late Saturday night.

Maysa Davis, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the accident occurred near the eastbound New Berlin exit.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police arrested Robert Butcher, 65, of Pleasant Plains for Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Traffic Crash, a Class 1 felony. Butcher was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Allmon said an autopsy was done and preliminary findings suggest Davis died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a pedestrian vs. car incident.

 
Tags
New Berlin IL Sangamon County Coroner
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories