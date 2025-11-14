The Salvation Army begins annual red kettle campaign

The Salvation Army of Springfield will officially launch its annual Give with Joy Red Kettle Christmas Campaign on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at White Oaks Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Community members are invited to attend the celebration and join a 139-year Springfield tradition of giving hope to those who need it most in Springfield.



This year’s Give With Joy Red Kettle campaign highlights not only The Salvation Army’s 139 years of service in Springfield, but the generations of neighbors whose lives have been touched by that compassion and who now give so others can stand strong. This Christmas, each donation, each volunteer, and each act of kindness continues a Springfield tradition of people helping people and passing hope from one generation to the next.



“For 139 years, The Salvation Army has been part of Springfield’s story as a steady hand reaching out to lift neighbors in every generation,” said Envoy Jeff Eddy, officer of The Salvation Army of Springfield. “When families faced hunger during the Great Depression, we were there. When veterans came home seeking a new start, we were there. When the pandemic upended lives, we were still there — serving meals, offering comfort, and opening a pathway to hope. Every generation has both received help and given it back. That is the legacy we’re proud to continue.”



Today, that legacy is visible in every part of the community through food pantries, disaster relief, Veterans services, youth and senior programs, and the local community fitness facility. The campaign also highlights the life-changing impact of Pathway of Hope, a program that helps individuals and families break cycles of crisis and build lasting stability, self-sufficiency, and joy that can ripple forward for generations to come.



“When you Give with Joy this Christmas,” added Eddy, “you are not just giving to a service organization. You are joining a 139-year movement of neighbors helping neighbors — building strong foundations for the next generation of Springfield.”



The funds raised through the Red Kettle campaign support The Salvation Army’s year-round services that help families overcome hardship, find housing stability, and move toward a future filled with hope. This year’s goal is to raise $428,000 by December 31, 2025, to sustain these vital programs throughout the coming year.



How to Give With Joy:



· Donate online at saspringfield.org.

· Start or Donate to a virtual Kettle at bit.ly/ringfromhome

· Donate at a Red Kettle with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

· Raise support among your friends and online community by hosting a Virtual Red Kettle.

· Support the Angel Tree program by providing gifts for children.

· Sign up to volunteer at a Red Kettle by visiting RegisterToRing.com or contacting us at 217-525-2196.



For individuals or families needing assistance, please contact us at 217-525-2196 for information on available services.