News

Congresswoman Miller calls for ban on foreign nationals purchasing U.S. land and more| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Congresswoman Miller calls for ban on foreign nationals purchasing U.S. land
  • Illinois tutoring initiative helping students in the Metro East
  • Springfield's mayoral candidates agree more police are needed to deal with crime\
  • The Illinois State Fair plans some new theme days
  • Governor Pritzker unveils recommendations to make it easier for children to access mental health care
  • The Illinois Arts Council looking at how grants are distributed
  • Congresswoman Budzinski finds release of security tapes to Fox News host Tucker Carlson "deeply disturbing"
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
