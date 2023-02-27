Congresswoman Miller calls for ban on foreign nationals purchasing U.S. land and more| First Listen
- Congresswoman Miller calls for ban on foreign nationals purchasing U.S. land
- Illinois tutoring initiative helping students in the Metro East
- Springfield's mayoral candidates agree more police are needed to deal with crime\
- The Illinois State Fair plans some new theme days
- Governor Pritzker unveils recommendations to make it easier for children to access mental health care
- The Illinois Arts Council looking at how grants are distributed
- Congresswoman Budzinski finds release of security tapes to Fox News host Tucker Carlson "deeply disturbing"